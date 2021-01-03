Katsuyori Shibata Still Heavily Involved With NJPW Dojo, Danny Limelight Says His Training Method Is ‘Tough Love’

Fightful Select reports that while Katsuyori Shibata isn’t a wreslter anymore, he’s still heavily involved with NJPW as a trainer for the LA dojo. Danny Limelight was asked about his training method and said that he is a “perfectionist” who gives “tough love” and “stern training.”

Since Shibata isn’t cleared to wrestle, he doesn’t get that physical during training. However Limelight says that doesn’t stop him from getting in there to show trainees holds and help them out if needed.