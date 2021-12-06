wrestling / News
Katsuyori Shibata To Make ‘Major Announcement’ on December 15
December 6, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW has revealed that Katsuyori Shibata will be at the Best of Super Juniors and World Tag League Finals on December 15 in Ryogoku and will make a ‘major announcement’. While it’s unknown what the announcement could be, Shibata recently teased a returned to wrestling. He had a grappling contest with Zack Sabre Jr at the G1 Climax 31 Finals. Shibata has been out of regular action since suffering a subdural hematoma in 2017.
Katsuyori Shibata will be in attendance next Wednesday, December 15 at the Best of the Super Jr./World Tag League finals.
Shibata has expressed he has a major announcement that he would like to deliver directly to the fans.
