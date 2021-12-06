wrestling / News

Katsuyori Shibata To Make ‘Major Announcement’ on December 15

December 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Katsuyori Shibata

NJPW has revealed that Katsuyori Shibata will be at the Best of Super Juniors and World Tag League Finals on December 15 in Ryogoku and will make a ‘major announcement’. While it’s unknown what the announcement could be, Shibata recently teased a returned to wrestling. He had a grappling contest with Zack Sabre Jr at the G1 Climax 31 Finals. Shibata has been out of regular action since suffering a subdural hematoma in 2017.

Katsuyori Shibata will be in attendance next Wednesday, December 15 at the Best of the Super Jr./World Tag League finals.

Shibata has expressed he has a major announcement that he would like to deliver directly to the fans.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Katsuyori Shibata, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading