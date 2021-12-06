Katsuyori Shibata To Make ‘Major Announcement’ on December 15

NJPW has revealed that Katsuyori Shibata will be at the Best of Super Juniors and World Tag League Finals on December 15 in Ryogoku and will make a ‘major announcement’. While it’s unknown what the announcement could be, Shibata recently teased a returned to wrestling. He had a grappling contest with Zack Sabre Jr at the G1 Climax 31 Finals. Shibata has been out of regular action since suffering a subdural hematoma in 2017.

