Katsuyori Shibata vs. Tom Lawlor Set For Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye Event
December 14, 2022
Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye and Ganryujima have announced a match between Katsuyori Shibata and Tom Lawlor for their December 28 event. Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye was recently resurrected thanks to the will of the recently passed Antonio Inoki, according to Tokyo Sports. The match between Shibata and Lawlor will be under UWF rules, which means it can end in KO, TKO, submission or points.
Others announced for the show include Josh Barnett and Melvin Manhoef.
【12.28 INOKI×巌流島】
柴田勝頼vsトム・ローラー決定！#追悼猪木 https://t.co/8WKuFIyjjF pic.twitter.com/n8pgz7Hh9E
— [email protected]両国 (@Ganryujima_PR) December 14, 2022
