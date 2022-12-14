Katsuyori Shibata vs. Tom Lawlor Set For Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye Event

Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye and Ganryujima have announced a match between Katsuyori Shibata and Tom Lawlor for their December 28 event. Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye was recently resurrected thanks to the will of the recently passed Antonio Inoki, according to Tokyo Sports. The match between Shibata and Lawlor will be under UWF rules, which means it can end in KO, TKO, submission or points.

Others announced for the show include Josh Barnett and Melvin Manhoef.