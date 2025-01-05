wrestling / News
Katsuyori Shibata Wants a Wrestle Dynasty Rematch With Hiroshi Tanahashi In AEW
Katsuyori Shibata and Hiroshi Tanahashi had a five minute exhibition match at Wrestle Dynasty, and Shibata wants to run it back in AEW. Sunday’s show saw Shibata and Tanahashi fight to a five-minute time limit draw. Shibata appeared in a backstage video after in which he said (via his phone):
“Five minutes is too short for us. I think this needs to be continued in AEW.”
AEW and NJPW have yet to announce the match or when it may take place.
柴田勝頼は、棚橋弘至との5分間をどう感じたのでしょうか。
