Katsuyori Shibata Wants a Wrestle Dynasty Rematch With Hiroshi Tanahashi In AEW

Katsuyori Shibata and Hiroshi Tanahashi had a five minute exhibition match at Wrestle Dynasty, and Shibata wants to run it back in AEW. Sunday’s show saw Shibata and Tanahashi fight to a five-minute time limit draw. Shibata appeared in a backstage video after in which he said (via his phone):

“Five minutes is too short for us. I think this needs to be continued in AEW.”

AEW and NJPW have yet to announce the match or when it may take place.