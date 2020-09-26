Kay Lee Ray Calls Shawn Michaels The ‘Dad’ Of NXT UK

In an interview with TalkSport, Kay Lee Ray spoke about the influence of Shawn Michaels on NXT UK calling him the ‘Dad’ for the brand. Here are highlights:

On appearing at War Games, Survivor Series and Worlds Collide: “I really loved all of those opportunities I was given, but I didn’t really know about them with a lot of time in advance. It’s just a case of ‘do you want to do this? Let’s do this – let’s go!’ And I am more then ready to pick that back up again anytime that they fancy it. Anytime we’re allowed to go over to America, that would be a good thing.”

On Bayley and Sasha Banks: “Me, I loved them as a team. I thought what they were doing was fantastic and I loved every second of it. There was a moment when Bayley turned on Sasha where I wasn’t quite sure how I felt about it and that’s me saying that! [laughs]. But, she probably did the right thing, we’ll see what happens. She’s still got her title, so it works?”

On Triple H and Shawn Michaels: “It still sounds weird when you say it back to me [that Triple H and Shawn Michaels are fans of her]. At the tapings, Shawn was the voice of god with his voice over the monitor. For a moment, you forgot like oh my god, they’re watching us. But then you do something and you hear them [laughs]. To be trusted and be put in the position I am is incredible. It still doesn’t really hit home that Shawn Michaels is the dad of NXT UK really! It means a lot. When I first started watching wrestling, how could I not get drawn in by DX and everything they did? Shawn Michaels was one of my favorites from the very beginning so now that I have him say ‘you did a good job’ it’s still a bit unbelievable.”