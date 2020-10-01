wrestling / News
Kay Lee Ray, Heritage Cup Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
October 1, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a State of the Union by Kay Lee Ray and a Heritage Cup match for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced after today’s episode that Ray will discuss the current landscape of the NXT women’s division, while Flash Morgan Webster will face A-Kid in the Heritage Cup.
NXT UK airs next Thursday on WWE Network.
The #NXTUK Women's Champion @Kay_Lee_Ray is set for a State of the Union next week! 😅
What could the ruthless record-setting champ have to say? pic.twitter.com/33sMkTB5as
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 1, 2020
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK:
The Heritage Cup continues with @Flash_Morgan vs. @AKidWrestler! pic.twitter.com/UePUcGfqWU
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Reveals That The XFL Will Return In 2022, Official Press Release Issued
- Lance Archer On Dynamite and NXT Possibly Airing On Different Nights
- Arn Anderson On What It Was Like Working With Triple H Backstage, Whether He’ll Be The One To Succeed Vince McMahon As WWE Chairman
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On His Favorite Road Warrior Animal Memory, Animal Walking His Son To The Ring For A Match