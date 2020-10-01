Kay Lee Ray, Heritage Cup Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

WWE has announced a State of the Union by Kay Lee Ray and a Heritage Cup match for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced after today’s episode that Ray will discuss the current landscape of the NXT women’s division, while Flash Morgan Webster will face A-Kid in the Heritage Cup.

NXT UK airs next Thursday on WWE Network.

The #NXTUK Women's Champion @Kay_Lee_Ray is set for a State of the Union next week! 😅

What could the ruthless record-setting champ have to say? pic.twitter.com/33sMkTB5as

— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 1, 2020