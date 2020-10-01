wrestling / News

Kay Lee Ray, Heritage Cup Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

October 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

WWE has announced a State of the Union by Kay Lee Ray and a Heritage Cup match for next week’s episode of NXT UK. The company announced after today’s episode that Ray will discuss the current landscape of the NXT women’s division, while Flash Morgan Webster will face A-Kid in the Heritage Cup.

NXT UK airs next Thursday on WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kay Lee Ray, NXT UK, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading