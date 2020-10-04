WWE News: Kay Lee Ray Hits New Milestone As NXT UK Women’s Champion, WWE Hypes NXT Women’s Title Match

– Kay Lee Ray has set a new milestone as your reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion. WWE announced that Ray has hit 400 days as champion, having won the title from Toni Storm at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff in August of 2019:

Kay Lee Ray’s NXT UK Women’s Title reign has reached a historic milestone. If you ask The Scary Queen of Scots, she’d tell you she’s just getting started.

KLR has now held the prestigious championship for 400 days, extending her own record for the longest reign in the title’s history. She defeated former best friend Piper Niven in a grueling battle last month to retain her prize.

Be sure to tune in to NXT UK this coming Thursday, as KLR has promised a “State of the Union” address. What will The Scary Queen of Scots have in store?