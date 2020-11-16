wrestling / News
WWE News: Kay Lee Ray Responds to Sasha Banks Calling Her a ‘Dream Match,’ Stock Closes At Two-Month High
– NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray posted to social media to respond to a callout from Sasha Banks. As reported yesterday, Banks said that Ray was a “dream match” for her and wanted to fly over to face Ray for her title. In response, Ray posted:
If @SashaBanksWWE wants to take me to a private island she can be my guest😅
Still not getting my title though😘 https://t.co/5E4iOEwUxX
— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) November 16, 2020
– WWE stock closed at $42.26 on Monday, marking a two-month closing high. The stock was up $1.38 (2.26%) to the best ending price since September 10th when it closed at $42.46. The market as a whole was up 1.6% on the day.
