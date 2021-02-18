wrestling / News
Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura Title Match Set for March 4 Episode of NXT UK, Tag Title Match Set for Next Week
February 18, 2021 | Posted by
– On today’s edition of NXT UK, WWE announced that NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray will defend her title against Meiko Satomura in two weeks on the March 4 episode.
Also, on next week’s episode (Feb. 25), Gallus will defend the NXT UK tag belts against Pretty Deadly. You can view the announcements below.
IN TWO WEEKS ON @NXTUK:#NXTUK Women's Championship@Kay_Lee_Ray vs. @satomurameiko pic.twitter.com/AtvskTsHvd
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2021
Can #PrettyDeadly continue their momentum and become the NEW #NXTUK Tag Team Champions or will GALLUS continue to dominate?
Find out NEXT WEEK on @NXTUK. pic.twitter.com/uWHy4c7V0p
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 18, 2021
