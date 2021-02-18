wrestling / News

Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura Title Match Set for March 4 Episode of NXT UK, Tag Title Match Set for Next Week

February 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura

– On today’s edition of NXT UK, WWE announced that NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray will defend her title against Meiko Satomura in two weeks on the March 4 episode.

Also, on next week’s episode (Feb. 25), Gallus will defend the NXT UK tag belts against Pretty Deadly. You can view the announcements below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kay Lee Ray, Meiko Satomura, NXT UK, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading