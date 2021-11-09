Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0, as it’ll be Kay Lee Ray returning to go one-on-one with Sarray, while Joe Gacy will square off with Boa.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the additions to the NXT 2.0 card:

Kay Lee Ray returns to rage against Sarray tonight It’s time to rage. After teasing her return for the past number of weeks, Kay Lee Ray is set to grace the NXT 2.0 stage for the first time tonight when she goes one-on-one with the hard-hitting Sarray. Will the longest-reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion of all-time start a new wave of momentum, or will Sarray crush the rage before it can even get going? Boa set for one-on-one showdown with Joe Gacy Is Joe Gacy about to make his world a little bit better? The advocate of inclusivity is set to go one-on-one with Boa tonight on NXT 2.0, and it will be interesting to see how both Superstars head into this match. Coming off a victory against Grayson Waller last week, it seems Boa has a new level of focus, while Gacy continues to foster a bizarre kinship with the monstrous Harland. Who will emerge victorious tonight?

And here’s the updated NXT 2.0 lineup:

* Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

* Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro & Kushida) vs. Creed Brothers

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray

* Joe Gacy vs. Boa