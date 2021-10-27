Kay Lee Ray Warns NXT Roster She’s Returning And Everyone Will Pay

Kay Lee Ray is none too happy, and she’s coming back to NXT to make everyone on the roster pay. WWE aired a segment featuring Ray during tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc in which she said she has been overlooked in the new NXT 2.0 despite being the longest reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion.

Ray said in the vignette, which you can see below, that she’s “pissed” and that “it’s time to rage.”

Ray hasn’t been seen since a squash win over Amari Miller on the September 21st episode of NXT.