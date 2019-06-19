wrestling / News
Kay Lee Ray Wins #1 Contender’s Battle Royal on NXT UK (Pics, Video)
– Kay Lee Ray is the next challenger for Toni Storm’s NXT UK Women’s Championship. Ray won a battle royal on this week’s episode of NXT UK to become the #1 contender to Storm’s title. She last eliminated Xia Brookside to claim the victory.
A date for Ray’s title shot has not yet been revealed.
TONIGHT: A Women’s Division #BattleRoyal! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/tR8k6XqcBs
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 19, 2019
#BattleRoyal is underway! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/TkUCcCZUye
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 19, 2019
That didn't look pleasant… #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/lsJ09xPze5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2019
TWO WOMEN LEFT! #NXTUK@viperpiperniven @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/TM1q2Di5XS
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 19, 2019
Don't be too fast to celebrate… @XiaBrooksideWWE pic.twitter.com/2YQerDoGw3
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 19, 2019
WINNER WINNER! @Kay_Lee_Ray #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/3wEqARkv1Y
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 19, 2019
