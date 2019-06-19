wrestling / News

Kay Lee Ray Wins #1 Contender’s Battle Royal on NXT UK (Pics, Video)

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kay Lee Ray NXT UK

– Kay Lee Ray is the next challenger for Toni Storm’s NXT UK Women’s Championship. Ray won a battle royal on this week’s episode of NXT UK to become the #1 contender to Storm’s title. She last eliminated Xia Brookside to claim the victory.

A date for Ray’s title shot has not yet been revealed.

