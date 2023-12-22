Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on Their Goal as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump (via Fightful), Kayden Carter and Katana Chance spoke about their goals now that they are the WWE Women’s tag team champions.

Chance said: “We want to be fighting champions, we want to defend the titles. We want to do everything. We want to do WrestleMania. We want to show everybody why not only could we get the titles, but how we are going to change the women’s tag division and how we are going to keep them, just like we kept the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.”

Carter added: “Just to add to add on to what she says, it’s no secret that people don’t believe that the women’s tag division is very strong. For us, we want to be the staple and the representation of why the women’s tag division is so awesome, and we want to build our legacy, and really change what people’s perspective is of women’s tag team wrestling. We want to be like, when people talk about tag wrestling, they’re not like, ‘The Usos, Street Profits.’ They want to be like, ‘Kayden and Katana.’ We want to add that staple and just be representation for all the years of tag wrestling to come.“