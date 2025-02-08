wrestling / News

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Move To WWE Smackdown

February 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kayden Carter Katana Chance WWE Smackdown 2-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance have switched brands, moving over to Smackdown on this week’s show. The formerly-Raw tag team appeared on Friday’s episode and was welcomed by Nick Aldis to the brand.

The two stars have largely been appearing on WWE Main Event and Speed as of late. Carter last competed on Raw in December, competing in a Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament match, while Chance similarly was in a Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament match the week before.

