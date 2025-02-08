wrestling / News
Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Move To WWE Smackdown
February 7, 2025 | Posted by
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance have switched brands, moving over to Smackdown on this week’s show. The formerly-Raw tag team appeared on Friday’s episode and was welcomed by Nick Aldis to the brand.
The two stars have largely been appearing on WWE Main Event and Speed as of late. Carter last competed on Raw in December, competing in a Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament match, while Chance similarly was in a Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament match the week before.
Welcome to SmackDown, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ebWD4q9ojS
— USA Network (@USANetwork) February 8, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Update on Creative Plans For Drew McIntyre on WWE Smackdown Brand
- Jey Uso Says He Didn’t Expect ‘Yeet’ To Take Off The Way It Has
- CM Punk On The Experience Of Doing WWE Press Conferences, Says ‘It’s A Shoot’
- Chris Jericho Addresses AEW Situation With Britt Baker, Says He Hasn’t Heard About It Either Way