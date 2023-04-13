– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up. In the main event this week, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance face Eleketra Lopez and Lola Vice in the main event. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

* Hank Walker vs. Kale Dixon

* Tavion Heights vs. Xyon Quinn

NXT Level Up preview: Chance and Carter primed for exciting clash with Lopez and Vice

An incredible episode of NXT Level Up will feature former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter clashing with Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice, Hank Walker battling Kale Dixon in a slugfest, and Tavion Heights looking for a statement win against Xyon Quinn.

Ever since losing the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title in controversial fashion to Fallon Henley and Kiana James, Chance and Carter have been looking to reestablish themselves and get back into title contention.

The exciting Superstars will have their work cut out for them against the powerful Lopez and the competitive Vice, though they’ll be teaming together for the first time.

Though he was recently betrayed by his former friend and mentor Drew Gulak, Walker is looking to put Gulak’s teachings to good use while also relying on his fast-developing ring acumen.

The hard-hitting competitor will be opposed by Dixon, who has battled the likes of Odyssey Jones and Axiom on WWE’s newest brand and is undoubtedly one of the most arrogant newcomers in NXT.

Looking to jumpstart his NXT career, Heights seeks what would easily be the most impressive win of his career when he takes on Quinn, a no-nonsense striker who has defeated competitors such as Oba Femi, Tank Ledger and Dante Chen while competing on NXT Level Up and NXT.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!