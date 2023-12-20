Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Set For WWE’s The Bump

The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be on this week’s episode of The Bump. The show’s Twitter account announced on Tuesday that Carter and Chance, who won the Tag Team Championships on Raw, will appear on tomorrow’s show.

The Bump wrote:

“WEDNESDAY at 1 p.m. ET: NEW @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @wwekayden & @Katana_WWE will be chatting with us on #WWETheBump, and it’s sure to be a party! Got questions for the new champs?! Drop ’em below!”