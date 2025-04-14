Kayden Carter Says She Resonated With Each Of The Four Horsewomen In Some Different Aspects

In a recent interview with TSC News (per Fightful), Kayden Carter discussed who she looked up to in professional wrestling. While clarifying that she didn’t want to directly emulate The Four Horsewomen (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks/Mercedes Moné, and Bayley), Carter expressed that she felt a connection to each of their individual journeys within WWE.

“Okay, this sounds like really bad, but it’s not. But I always loved not to emulate, but just to be on their journey, which it was the Four Horsewomen because I watched them so much in that era. So that’s what I feel like. It was all of them had a different journey. I feel like I resonated with each and every one of them in some different aspects. So I always wanted to follow just the journey. So never like the persona.”