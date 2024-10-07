Kayla Becker Enjoyed Working With Paul Heyman, Going Off Script With Him

Kayla Becker recently reflected on working with Paul Heyman in WWE. The former Kayla Becker spoke with Denise Salcedo for the latter’s Instinct Culture and talked about appearing in segments with the Wise Man. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Initially working with Heyman: “One of the most, if not the most, brilliant mind in wrestling. Paul’s been around for forever, for many different leaderships and eras of wrestling. [Our relationship] really happened very organically back during the ThunderDome era, during the pandemic, when they put us together on Talking Smack. So when we had the panel show, I didn’t really know Paul. I hadn’t worked with Paul that much at the time. I just knew that this really big, loud man was on my kickoff show all of a sudden taking up all my airtime, and I was getting really frustrated with him, but then the more I got to work with him — I would not have become the broadcaster I had become if it weren’t for Paul Heyman.”

On developing an on-screen dynamic with Heyman: “From there, we’d create little mini storylines on the panel, which a lot of times, Talking Smack, things that would happen on there, even that Renee Paquette, then Renee Young, Daniel Bryan, things would end up on TV and storylines. So that’s kind of what inched our way into this whole Bloodline feud that I had. There were a lot of times we’d be going live, I’d be handed a script of what to say in my interview, and Paul’s like, ‘You don’t need that.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, we’re going live,’ and I don’t know if I can just tell them in the truck, ‘Hey, I’m not saying that, but we would just go off the cuff,’ and anything Paul touched turned to gold. So, yeah, it was really fun. That’s also something that’s really special, and that not a lot of people can say, is that they got to work that closely with the ‘Wise Man.'”