Kayla Braxton and Corey Graves to Host WWE Hall of Fame 2022 Ceremony
March 30, 2022
– WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton announced on her Instagram that she and Corey Graves are going to host the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 ceremony. She stated the following:
“This was from the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony where I was live on the red carpet interviewing superstars and legends. Honored that this year, I’ll be co-hosting the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony alongside @wwegraves. Tune in tomorrow night on Peacock!”
This year’s WWE Hall of Fame 2022 ceremony will be held on Friday, April 1 immediately following SmackDown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Peacock.
