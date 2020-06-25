Kayla Braxton Announces Break From Social Media

– As previously reported, WWE announcer Kayla Braxton confirmed earlier today that she’s been diagnosed with the coronavirus for the second time. It appears since that time, her Twitter account has been deactivated, and Braxton’s tweets are no longer available. Before her account was deactivated, Kayla Braxton announced on her Twitter that she’s taking a hiatus from social media.

She wrote (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s been an emotionally taxing several weeks so I’m going to take a little hiatus from social media. In the meantime, be safe. Be healthy. And please, be kind.”

As now, Braxton’s Instagram account appears to still be active. Braxton previously had COVID-19 in March before she recovered and later announced a second diagnosis this week.