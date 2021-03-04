Kayla Braxton Announces She Is Bisexual, Later Deletes Twitter Account

Kayla Braxton came out as bisexual last night in a post on Twitter. While she received positive reactions from fans and others in the wrestling industry, it seemed there were also negative reactions because she later deactivated her Twitter account.

The initial post read: “My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m Bi.”

Wrestling Inc noted that there had been some speculation that she was saying she was biracial and not bisexual, but that was not the case as before she deleted her account, she tweeted a photo of the bisexual pride flag.

Prior to the deletion, both Beth Phoenix and Lance Storm had positive reactions that you can see below.