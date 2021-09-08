wrestling / News
Kayla Braxton Asks Fans Not To Send Wrestlers Gifts To Home Addresses
In a post on Twitter, Kayla Braxton asked fans not to send her or anyone else in wrestling items to their home addresses, noting that it’s an invasion of privacy.
She wrote: “Just a tip to you guys. As much as we love and appreciate those of you who show your support, we will NEVER appreciate you sending things to our home addresses. We enjoy entertaining you when we’re on the clock, but our privacy is also very important to us. Plz respect that.”
Just a tip to you guys. As much as we love and appreciate those of you who show your support, we will NEVER appreciate you sending things to our home addresses. We enjoy entertaining you when we’re on the clock, but our privacy is also very important to us. Plz respect that.😘
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) September 8, 2021
