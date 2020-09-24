Kayla Braxton Comments on Lasik Surgery, Says She’ll Be Back on Smackdown

Kayla Braxton missed this week’s episode of The Bump due to her Lasik surgery, but she’ll be back in time for Smackdown. The WWE personality posted to Twitter in response to her not being present on today’s episode of the digital show, noting:

“Thanks to the fellas for holding it down as I’m recovering from surgery. Can’t wait to be back Friday!!”

Braxton noted on Twitter last week that she would be undergoing the eye surgery.