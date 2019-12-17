wrestling / News
Kayla Braxton Doesn’t Want to See Lana and Bobby Lashley Together Anymore, Lana Responds
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Kayla Braxton is saying what many people are saying about the Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline, and got a response from Lana over her comments. Braxton, who hosts WWE’s The Bump, posted to Twitter saying she’d “forego my paycheck to never see Lana and Lashley together on television again.”
That caused Lana to reply, as you can see below. Lana will be appearing on The Bump this week along with Mick Foley.
.@WWE I’ll forego my paycheck to never see Lana and Lashley together on television again.
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 17, 2019
Well you can thank me for making sure you still get paid…. because we are going to be on your TV FOREVER & EVER !!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BecsJEeQI1
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 17, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana Discuss NWA Powerrr Profitability, Wanting to Keep Control of Product, Not Needing Network TV Deal, AEW’s TV Deal
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around
- Eric Bischoff On Whose Idea It Was For Madusa To Bring WWF Women’s Title to Nitro, When The Idea Was Finalized
- Saudi Arabian Journalist On Country’s Reaction To WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Match