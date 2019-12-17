Kayla Braxton Doesn’t Want to See Lana and Bobby Lashley Together Anymore, Lana Responds

– Kayla Braxton is saying what many people are saying about the Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline, and got a response from Lana over her comments. Braxton, who hosts WWE’s The Bump, posted to Twitter saying she’d “forego my paycheck to never see Lana and Lashley together on television again.”

That caused Lana to reply, as you can see below. Lana will be appearing on The Bump this week along with Mick Foley.

.@WWE I’ll forego my paycheck to never see Lana and Lashley together on television again. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 17, 2019