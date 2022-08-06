Kayla Braxton Explains Her Annoyed Look During WWE SmackDown Segment With Liv Morgan

– Following her appearance on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, broadcast team member Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to explain her facial expression during her segment involving SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. According to Braxton, her facial expression was due to her annoyance with fans booing Morgan and chanting disrespectful remarks toward Morgan.

Kayla Braxton wrote, “For those wondering why I looked annoyed – I was disappointed with the disrespectful chants towards our SD Womens Champion. @YaOnlyLivvOnce is so deserving so hush it when she speaks!”

Liv Morgan does have her next challenger in Shayna Baszler. She won a Gauntlet Match on last night’s show, last eliminating Raquel Rodriguez, to earn a title shot against Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle. The event will take place on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.