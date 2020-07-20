Kayla Braxton Explains Testing Positive For COVID-19 Twice, Talks About Dealing With Cyberbullies

As we reported last month, Kayla Braxton announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, which was her second battle with the virus as she previously had it in March.

She wrote at the time: “Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me.”

In a post to Twitter, she explained how she ended up with the virus twice and spoke about how she has been bullied online after announcing her positive tests.

She wrote: “Setting the record straight because some of you have been super unkind: I tested positive for covid late March. I notified my company and I left and quarantined for 4 weeks. I then was released and tested negative. I still wore a mask and took all necessary precautions but the once again, I tested positive a month later. This time I had no symptoms but still, I left work and self quarantined for 14 days. Last night you were all tweeting super insensitive things regarding my health. A couple of you even said you thought I had died and maybe that woulda been for the best. Guys. This isn’t okay.

When I said don’t be stupid like me I meant, don’t make the same mistake by thinking you can’t test positive twice. I did everything I could. And this can happen to you. Moral to the story is: stop bullying people online, especially for something that concerns health. It’s so gross and you should be embarrassed. Let’s all be better. This is a hard time for everyone and we’re experiencing a state of the world we’ve never experienced before. Build each other up. Help people. Just be good to people. And to all of you who have lent your support, I’ve seen you. And thank you. We need more people like you.”