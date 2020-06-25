In addition to Renee Young and Adam Pearce, it appears WWE announcer Kayla Braxton has also tested positive for COVID-19. As she notes in her Twitter post, she previously had the virus back in March, so it seems that you are not immune after catching it the first time.

Several people in WWE reportedly have the Coronavirus, and that number is believed to be in the double digits. If this is true, more admissions from employees are likely.

Braxton wrote: “Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me.”