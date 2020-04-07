wrestling / News
Kayla Braxton to Host The Braxton Beat on WWE’s Instagram
– WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton has announced that she will be hosting a new digital series, The Braxton Beat, for WWE’s Instagram account every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:00 pm EST. You can check out the announcement below:
Notice time change to 1 pm Tune into @wwe’s IG Live every Tuesday and Thursday for, “The Braxton Beat,” where I’ll be chatting with your fav superstars, celebs, fans and more. Tune in today at noon to hear from 1/2 of the new women’s tag team champs – @alexa_bliss_wwe_ !
🚨Notice time change to 1 pm 🚨 Tune into @wwe’s IG Live every Tuesday and Thursday for, “The Braxton Beat,” where I’ll be chatting with your fav superstars, celebs, fans and more. Tune in today at noon to hear from 1/2 of the new women’s tag team champs – @alexa_bliss_wwe_ ! pic.twitter.com/iRxO0qmylg
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 7, 2020
