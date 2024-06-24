Kayla Braxton Says She’s Not Going To Another Wrestling Company, Is Leaving The Business

As previously reported, Kayla Braxton announced that she is leaving WWE after eight years. While there are rumors she could be headed elsewhere, she shot down those reports by noting that she’s leaving the business entirely.

She wrote on Twitter: “The support from u guys has been overwhelming. I am so thankful for u.But I did wanna make 1 thing clear as I enter my final week in WWE: if I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!”