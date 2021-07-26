Kayla Braxton On Working With Paul Heyman On WWE Talking Smack, Pat McAfee Replacing Heyman

In a recent interview on NotSam Wrestling, Kayla Braxton discussed working with Paul Heyman on WWE Talking Smack, Pat McAfee replacing Heyman, and much more. Here’s what she had to say (via Fightful):

Kayla Braxton on working with Paul Heyman on Talking Smack: “I didn’t know Paul very well prior to him being the co-host, but one thing I realized was, ‘Wow, they’re putting Paul Heyman next to me on the show, they must really care about this show.’ You can say a lot about Mr. Heyman, but he is brilliant and I have become a much better host because of him. Being able to go back-and-forth with him, my quick wit has gone up. He’s kept me very sharp. He’s one of a kind and has helped me big time.”

On McAfee replacing Heyman and what it’s like working with him: “Man, he’s funny, He’s someone I would like to potentially do more stuff with. He got thrown on Talking Smack and that was our first time working together. When you get thrown a new co-host you’ve never worked with before, it’s a risk to see how you vibe with them. He’s another one who is so good and so quick.”