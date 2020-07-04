Kayla Braxton Receives Praise From WWE Co-Workers for Transparency With Her COVID-19 Diagnosis

– According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton has been receiving praise from in-ring talents and staff for her transparency in announcing her COVID-19 diagnosis, along with getting praise for her care for her fellow co-workers. As previously reported, Braxton recently confirmed her positive diagnosis for the coronavirus on June 25. She also confirmed it was her second bout with COVID-19 after she had previously been diagnosed in March and later recovered from it.

Per Fightful’s report, Kayla Braxton is receiving praise for having WWE reveal name her in an internal memo, along with the circumstances for which she originally contracted the virus. WWE has reportedly not confirmed or named anyone testing positive for COVID-19 or sent out another internal memo regarding the positive tests since this aforementioned instance involving Braxton.

It’s previously been rumored that main roster WWE Superstars have been upset with the lack of communication from WWE regarding the recent outbreak of positive COVID-19 test results in the promotion. Until recently, WWE not conducting regular COVID-19 tests and was only doing temperature checks.