Kayla Braxton Reveals She Just Wrapped Her First Movie

In a post on Twitter, Kayla Braxton announced that she recently completed production on her first movie, which is her first project post-WWE. She announced her exit from the company last month.

She wrote: “Just wrapped my first movie…and I got to do it alongside actors I’ve admired for years! One in particular I’ve always dreamed of meeting someday … never in a million years did I think I’d one day be sharing scenes with them! What is life?! Can’t wait for you to see it!”