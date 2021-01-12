Kayla Braxton Slams Fans For Tagging Her in COVID-19 Joke Tweets

Kayla Braxton is done with fans’ COVID-19 jokes, particularly after tonight. Braxton took to Twitter on Monday to fire back at fans who tagged her in jokes about COVID. Braxton was one of the people who tested positive for the virus back in June.

Baxton posted to Twitter:

“While I was at work tonight, I got a call that someone very close to me died of covid. And as I logged on to this platform tonight, I noticed multiple disgusting tweets tagging me to make jokes about me when I had the virus early this year. FU*K you.”