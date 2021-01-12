wrestling / News
Kayla Braxton Slams Fans For Tagging Her in COVID-19 Joke Tweets
Kayla Braxton is done with fans’ COVID-19 jokes, particularly after tonight. Braxton took to Twitter on Monday to fire back at fans who tagged her in jokes about COVID. Braxton was one of the people who tested positive for the virus back in June.
Baxton posted to Twitter:
“While I was at work tonight, I got a call that someone very close to me died of covid. And as I logged on to this platform tonight, I noticed multiple disgusting tweets tagging me to make jokes about me when I had the virus early this year. FU*K you.”
While I was at work tonight, I got a call that someone very close to me died of covid. And as I logged on to this platform tonight, I noticed multiple disgusting tweets tagging me to make jokes about me when I had the virus early this year. FU*K you.
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) January 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Tests Positive For COVID-19, Randy Orton Still In Main Event, McIntyre To Speak On RAW
- Drew McIntyre Reportedly First Announced Of Another COVID Outbreak, Wrestlers From WWE, AEW And More Affected
- Candice Michelle Recalls Kissing Vince McMahon In WWE Storyline, What Match She Hated Most, Winning WWE Women’s Title
- Cody Rhodes On Brodie Lee Squashing Him For TNT Title, Their Dog Collar Match, Original Plan For Lee’s AEW Debut