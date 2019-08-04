Kayla Braxton Taking A Break From Twitter Due To Fan Negativity

In a post on Twitter, Kayla Braxton revealed that she was taking a break from social media for a bit due to negativity from fans. The posts started when she mentioned watching a movie she didn’t like, but noting that she wasn’t planning to insult the people who made it and said that some fans should take note of that. Apparently, WWE fans were not amused and instead of taking her advice, they doubled down. As a result, Braxton decided to step away until Summerslam. She wrote:

“Ever start a movie and quickly realize how bad it is, but finish it anyway? I just did that. But here’s what I won’t do – call the movie out cuz I’d hate to insult people on something they created when I have zero knowledge or skill on movie making. Some of you should take a note. It’s appalling how mean people can be to people they don’t even know. It’s truly sad. We should all strive to be better. Hurting others shouldn’t make you feel better. If it does – well I’ll say a prayer for you. Oy vey. I think it’s time I take a much needed break from Twitter. A lot of you are great. But a lot of you are disappointing. And I don’t need or want the negativity that some of you enjoy tossing around. Have a great weekend everyone! I’ll be back for Summerslam.”

