Kayla Braxton Says She Turned Down Chance To Do Commentary In WWE

The former Kayla Braxton has revealed that she was given a chance to do commentary in WWE and shot the notion down. Kayla Becker spoke with The Ring Generals for a new interview and talked about her reason for exiting the company in June. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to per Fightful):

On leaving WWE: “It wasn’t an easy decision but it was something that I was thinking about for a long time. It’s no secret that I didn’t come from the wrestling world, I was introduced to it and I’m so glad I was, I came to love it and it will be one of the best parts of my entire life. I think I just didn’t have that same connection as others who’ve dreamt of being here their entire lives. I recognize that I have done everything. I didn’t want to be on commentary, they asked me a few times if I wanted to do commentary and I said, ‘Hell no.’ [laughs] I don’t know how they do that.”

On not believing she had anything else to do in the company: “I was like, what else can I do here? I’m keeping myself from advancing in other things I want to do. I’m not a spring chicken anymore, I know how women are viewed in the entertainment industry and television. I’m also keeping other people who want this spot away from it [and they] might love it and appreciate it more. Even when I left The Bump, I did that for a couple of reasons. One, I moved to LA, and they wanted me to stay on, they put a studio in my apartment. But, there was another girl, Megan Morant, who came into WWE. I saw so much potential and promise in her, I started training her and having her come into The Bump as a co-host. I was like, this needs to be your show. You’ve done the work, you love it. I felt like if I stayed on that show, I’m doing a disservice to her and that whole department by not letting — you know how WWE is, there is not a lot of turnover in certain positions. They would let me be there until I’m 55 probably, but then that’s not doing a favor for anybody. I’m just taking a step back and going, I wanna move on and do bigger things in my life, I want other people to do the same thing.”