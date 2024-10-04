Kayla Braxton Compares Working in WWE Under Triple H & Vince McMahon

Kayla Braxton recently spoke about the difference working in WWE under Triple H than under Vince McMahon. Braxton (aka Kayla Becker) exited the company in the summer and spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about what it was like working under both men.

On the difference between the Triple H and McMahon as bosses: “It was very different working under Triple H. I’m so glad I got to work under him the way I did before I left because that was like he changed things for the best in so many ways. It was just a more pleasant place to come to work. People were just less stressed and high-strung, and you were having a lot of fun because he was having a lot of fun with us. But anytime there’s change, and there’s different management, it’s not easy either because I had worked so long under Vince, and Vince was the person I had to go to for everything. So I learned to do things a very specific way. So all of that did really change.”

On adjusting to the sudden changes: “It was hard. I mean, as you know, the broadcast team kind of shifted around, and none of us really knew where we were supposed to be. I stopped doing the kickoff shows towards the end of my time in WWE. So I think with a lot of that figuring it out and growing pains — Triple H is just a brilliant mind, and I have no doubts things are going to continue escalating in the best way, and modernizing the product, making it more something that people who may not know about WWE, now want to be a part of WWE because it doesn’t look like it’s from 1984.”