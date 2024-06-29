Kayla Braxton Says Her WWE Farewell Couldn’t Have Been Better

As previously reported, Kayla Braxton said goodbye to WWE after eight years as she is planning to pursue other opportunities. In a post on Instagram, Braxton spoke about her farewell and noted that it could not have gone better.

She wrote: “I’m so overwhelmed. So thankful. Wow. I still can’t put what last night meant to me into words. But to have @americannightmarecody buying me out into MSG to bid my farewell to all of you while @tripleh and members of my WWE family were waiting for me in the back to congratulate me … I couldn’t have asked for a better goodbye. This family is truly special and I plan to always be a part of it. I love you all more than you know”