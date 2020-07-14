Kayla Braxton Was Reportedly Praised Backstage in WWE For Handling Of Positive COVID-19 Test

Fightful reports that Kayla Braxton got a lot of praise backstage in WWE for how she handled her positive COVID-19 test. Braxton was reportedly the first WWE employee to contract the virus back in March, and WWE staff and talent reportedly praised her transparency and care for her co-workers.

She even had WWE name her in a memo, along with the circumstances that she thinks led to her contracting the virus, according to the report.

The report continues that WWE has since stopped naming the people who test positive for COVID-19 and stopped sending memos about it within the company.