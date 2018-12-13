Kaz, Matt Jackson, & Mark Briscoe Comment on Tomorrow’s Ladder War

Kaz, Matt Jackson & Mark Briscoe recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about tomorrow’s ladder war match at Final Battle. Here are some highlights…

Matt Jackson On Whether Or Not This Is Their Last Big ROH Match: “Is it our final big match at ROH?” asked Matt Jackson. “We treat every match like it’s our final one, so just imagine what we’d be willing to do if it actually were our last?” “Our legacy is already made,” said Jackson. “As journeymen. As pioneers. As businessmen. And lastly, as in-ring performers. We just want to be the greatest showmen ever. “We’ve got nothing to lose here, and everything to gain. Another tag title win? Check. Another great match for the storybook career we’ve had? Check. Getting to dazzle the electrifying Hammerstein Ballroom one more time? Check. We’d like to tie up this loose end, bring home another set of titles for Christmas, and seal the deal on another ‘Tag Team of The Year Award’ from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.”

Mark Briscoe On What This Match Means: “The story is the violence,” said Mark Briscoe, who, along with his brother Jay, is a nine-time ROH tag champ. “The match is called Ladder War for a reason. War is what we do. The fact that next-level violence is totally legal in this particular match means that the future doesn’t look good for the other two teams.” “Everything is on the line,” said Mark Briscoe. “Tag team titles, pride and glory, all of it. This is going to be just the start—2019 is our year.”

Kazarian On The Damage That Will Occur At Final Battle: “I’m my own worst critic and I put unnecessary pressure on myself in every match,” said Kazarian. “The pressure on me is topping what I’ve done in the past, and that’s Ladder War VI. That match left a lot of scars, physically and mentally. Christopher Daniels and I were in the hospital after the match until 4 a.m., but pain and scars come and go. “Damage is going to take place, but that is what you do at this level. The task at hand is keeping the titles and not losing them again in a ladder match. This is an incredibly important match for me, and this is a perfect way to end the year.”