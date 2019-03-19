Former WWE Writer Believes Daniel Bryan Is The Reason For Mustafa Ali’s Push

– Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide recalls an incident that he believes led to Mustafa Ali’s push. Appearing on the Wrassle Rap podcast (transcription via Fightful Wrestling), Famuyide had the following to say:

“People would come and sit in creative sometimes. I’ll tell you one story, and I was still pretty new then, and he did it in jest but he meant it. We’re sitting in the writers room and Daniel Bryan just storms down the hallway and he’s walking and he’s walking and he kicks the door open, and he walks in and he was like, ‘Hey! We need, a hot, young, babyface! Right now!’ and I was like huh? He’s like, ‘The youngest babyface you have is pushing 40-something years old. How’s this gonna work?’ And he came in joking but he was dead ass, and in a roundabout way, I think that’s how we got to Mustafa Ali where it was like, he was a pure, white-meat baby-face on 205 Live that got real emotion, that could fu*king sell agony and Vince is so huge on that like, ‘You gotta bring em’ in. If you can fight from underneath, oh God. That’s such an advantage because they gotta see that you’re fighting and the agony and pain and the face’. So when you finally overcome, they’re with you and that’s the genius of Vince [because] he understands the dynamics of good versus evil, and fighting against the odds, and underdogs and he might beat it to a pulp sometimes.”

Famuyide continued, “Like maybe sometimes, the babyface gets beat up too fuc*ing much but there’s one thing that these motherf*ckers do not miss on, is that those big fu*king baby-face moments. Nobody remembers the months and months leading up to WrestleMania 30 that Daniel Bryan got sh*ted on. All people remember, is him standing at WrestleMania 30 with those two belts pumping yes, yes, yes, yes and God dammit, when it comes to making those type of moments, that motherf*cker doesn’t fuc*ing miss.”