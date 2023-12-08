Kazuchika Okada Set To Appear At TNA Taping In January

Kazuchika Okada is making his way top TNA for the company’s post-Hard to Kill taping in January. Impact announced on Thursday that the NJPW star is set to return to the company for the first time since 2011 at the Snake Eyes taping on January 14th, the day after TNA officially rebrands at Hard to Kill.

Okada had an infamous run in TNA in 2010 and 2011, and the way he was used creatively caused rifts between NJPW and TNA/Impact for years.