wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Set To Appear At TNA Taping In January
December 7, 2023 | Posted by
Kazuchika Okada is making his way top TNA for the company’s post-Hard to Kill taping in January. Impact announced on Thursday that the NJPW star is set to return to the company for the first time since 2011 at the Snake Eyes taping on January 14th, the day after TNA officially rebrands at Hard to Kill.
Okada had an infamous run in TNA in 2010 and 2011, and the way he was used creatively caused rifts between NJPW and TNA/Impact for years.
BREAKING: @rainmakerXokada returns to TNA on January 14 at #SnakeEyes at the Palms in Las Vegas! @njpwglobal
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/uIMNT4ffq6 pic.twitter.com/ONIXdcTLsj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Details On Identities of Recently-Trademarked NXT Names
- Bobby Lashley Confirms Some People Were ‘Very Against’ CM Punk’s WWE Return
- Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Breaks Colorado State Shot Put Record (Pic)
- Kevin Nash Addresses Bryan Danielson Being on Disciplinary Committee That Ruled on CM Punk’s AEW Firing