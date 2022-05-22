Kazuchika Okada Appointed as PR Ambassador of His Hometown

– NJPW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada announced on his Twitter on Friday (May 20) that he’s been appointed the PR Ambassador for his hometown city of Anjo, Aichi, Japan. You can see a photo Okada shared from the event below.

Okada wrote in the caption (via Google Translate), “I was appointed as an Anjo City PR Ambassador! Let the PR rain!”

Per New Japan’s official website, a ceremony was held at Anjo City Hall with the Mayor of Anjo, who issued a letter of commission to Okada, who was inaugurated as the new PR Ambassador.

“I am very pleased to be able to play a triumphant return match in my hometown on the 10th anniversary of Kazuchika Okada becoming a rainmaker. I will do my best to have the people of Anjo City watch the professional wrestling match and enjoy it. In addition, I would like to be appointed as an Anjo City PR Ambassador, and I would like to enliven both Anjo City and professional wrestling.”

Additionally, Okada and NJPW promoted an upcoming event that will be held in Anjo on November 12 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the city and the 50th anniversary of NJPW. It will be held at Tosho Arena Anjo.