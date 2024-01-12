Kazuchika Okada Booked Past NJPW Contract Expiration Date, No Word on New Deal

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kazuchika Okada is currently booked for multiple shows after his NJPW contract is set to expire. Okada’s deal ends on January 31 and he’s currently booked for every card after February 1 where a full card was announced.

There’s no word on if he has signed a new deal and this news doesn’t necessarily mean that he has. Will Ospreay’s deal also ends on the 31st and he is booked for a show on February 11. But at the very least, Okada appears to be working a full schedule for the next month at least.