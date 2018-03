– The Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada, has broken a new title record for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The IWGP heavyweight champion has now officially held the belt for 629 days. As a result, he is now the longest reigning NJPW champion in history.

The previous title record in NJPW was Jushin Liger’s run as IWGP junior heavyweight champion, which lasted for 628 days.