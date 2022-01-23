Kazuchika Okada On Potential Matches With CM Punk & Bryan Danielson, ‘Wild Dream’ Of Wrestling Triple H

In a recent interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kazuchika Okada on his future goals, potential dream matches against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and others, and much more. You can read his comments (translated by Chris Charlton) below.

Kazuchika Okada on making the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame and his accomplishments in wrestling: “A lot has gone on over the last decade or so and it’s definitely a pleasure to be inducted by all of his peers. But still at this point, there’s a lot left on the table and still left for things he wants to do and become as a pro wrestler in a future.”

On his future goals: “Obviously, there is a lot I’ve done. But there’s a lot you don’t know about that will come further down the road when it comes to places that he’ll be able to wrestle, when it comes to new opponents we haven’t even seen yet that he wants to face and wrestle when it comes to having more opportunities to broaden what New Japan Pro Wrestling can do. There is still a lot more to discover as time goes on and that’s where he’ll take himself.

On potential dream matches against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and others: “So, I mean, really, we can’t possibly say it at the moment and everything is so up in the air and sometimes putting these situations out, they might just end as dream matches and everybody’s got a limited number of days left. But it’s because we’re in the situation that we’re in that these dream matches become more important to all of us as fans, to give something to imagine and speculate and look forward to. So, who knows, it might be Bryan Danielson, it might be CM Punk, it might be Triple H, or it might be Shinsuke Nakamura. It might be all of these different situations. Now that we’re in this situation we’re in as a planet and as a society, it’s more important than ever to have these crazy speculations and wild dreams of things we can do.”

