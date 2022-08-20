Kazuchika Okada Comments On His NJPW G1 Climax Victory

Speaking to the press after his fourth NJPW G1 Climax tournament win, Kazuchika Okada gave his thoughts on the achievement and how he feels after. It was previously reported that Okada will be taking time off to be with his newborn son now that the tournament is over.

He said (via NJPW1972.com): “I woke up this morning, and the first thing I felt was gratitude. Gratitude to my opponent yesterday, Will Ospreay, but also to all of the wrestlers who were involved in the tournament, and the staff and fans that made everything possible. I really felt that it was because of everyone’s efforts that I was able to perform at the level i perform and win. It was a hot summer, and it’s my job to bring just as much fire into the last part of the year. Well, in terms of singles matches, other G1s have had more, but the last stretch of three days really took its toll on me both mentally and physically. Three singles matches in a row is difficult, and the semifinals and finals were definitely really tough. The league matches are pretty brutal as well, but I think all in all this year’s G1 was my hardest fought yet. That’s why I feel it’s on the company to reassess how important the G1 is to NJPW.“