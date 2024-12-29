wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Moves On In Continental Classic At AEW Worlds End
Kazuchika Okada has punched his ticket for tonight’s Continental Classic, beating Ricochet at Worlds End. Okada, the reigning AEW Continental Champion, defeated Ricochet on Saturday’s PPV to advance to the finals of the tournament.
Okada will face Ospreay, who defeated Kyle Fletcher in the opening match, later tonight. Highlights from the match are below:
Ricochet, Gold League points leader, makes his way to the ring for the 2nd AEW Continental Classic Semifinal of the night!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/6xwI0N0JwT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
The reigning #AEW Continental Champion! Kazuchika Okada!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@rainmakerxokada pic.twitter.com/08c3FSywiC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Okada stopping ALL of Ricochet's momentum!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KingRicochet |@rainmakerxokada pic.twitter.com/Pf2OKL6XVJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Shh! Okada needs FULL concentration!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KingRicochet |@rainmakerxokada pic.twitter.com/SQH6sZvlhl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Ricochet with full confidence!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KingRicochet |@rainmakerxokada pic.twitter.com/j7sPuUSFlZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Don't count the Continental Champion out yet!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KingRicochet |@rainmakerxokada pic.twitter.com/S7HLe6cE0l
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
The 2024 Continental Classic Final is set!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPMlvR@KingRicochet | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/2FJROTYUj9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Recalls a Time When Vince McMahon Made Him Feel Paralyzed With Fear
- JBL Recalls Being Ribbed By Soldiers During First WWE Tribute To The Troops Tour
- Latest Update on AEW-Ricky Starks Relationship, If Starks Can Work Indies
- Details on Original Plan For Juice Robinson in AEW Continental Classic