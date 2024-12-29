wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Moves On In Continental Classic At AEW Worlds End

December 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kazuchika Okada AEW Worlds End 2024 Image Credit: AEW

Kazuchika Okada has punched his ticket for tonight’s Continental Classic, beating Ricochet at Worlds End. Okada, the reigning AEW Continental Champion, defeated Ricochet on Saturday’s PPV to advance to the finals of the tournament.

Okada will face Ospreay, who defeated Kyle Fletcher in the opening match, later tonight. Highlights from the match are below:

