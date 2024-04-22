wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Retains Continental Title Against PAC At AEW Dynasty
Kazuchika Okada picked up a win in his first defense of the AEW Continental Championship, defeating PAC to open AEW Dynasty. Okada defeated PAC in the first match of the main card, winning a back and forth match after he got the knees up on a Black Arrow and then hit the Rainmaker for the pinfall.
Okada has been AEW Continental Champion for 33 days, having won it from Eddie Kingston on the March 20th episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see clips from the match below.
Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.
#AEW Continental Champion, 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada makes his way to the ring for his first-ever title defense here in #AEW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
Pinpoint accuracy on that dropkick by Okada!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
Massive AIR captured by The Bastard PAC!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
INSANE strength by The Bastard PAC!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
