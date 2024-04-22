Kazuchika Okada Retains Continental Title Against PAC At AEW Dynasty

Kazuchika Okada picked up a win in his first defense of the AEW Continental Championship, defeating PAC to open AEW Dynasty. Okada defeated PAC in the first match of the main card, winning a back and forth match after he got the knees up on a Black Arrow and then hit the Rainmaker for the pinfall.

Okada has been AEW Continental Champion for 33 days, having won it from Eddie Kingston on the March 20th episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see clips from the match below.

Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.