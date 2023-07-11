Kazuchika Okada Says A Danielson Rematch Would Need To Happen “At The Right Time”

Speaking recently with Tokyo Sports, Kazuchika Okada shared some details about his Forbidden Door match with Bryan Danielson. Okada explained the tenor of his experience at the bout and offered his thoughts on if a rematch might occur. You can find a few highlights from the interview with Okada below.

On facing Danielson in the ring at Forbidden Door: “I was the last to enter the ring, but I felt like AEW had taken me over. Brian came out of nowhere for the ‘Final Countdown,’ and I thought he took the air with him. I felt that I had experienced American wrestling this time.”

On the timing of a possible rematch with Danielson: “I don’t think it’s right for me to play the card that everyone was excited about so much, and to play it again. I don’t want to get there easily. But if there is a time to return the favor, I’d like to win even if I have to break one or two more arms firmly. I hope I can do it at the right time.”