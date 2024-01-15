Kazuchika Okada Says He Doesn’t Hate TNA After Working Snake Eyes Taping

Kazuchika Okada has a complicated history with TNA, but he says that he doesn’t hate the company. The NJPW star had a run in TNA back in 2010 and 2011 as Okato, a run that was poorly received to the point that it damaged NJPW’s relationship with TNA/Impact for many years. Okada has not spoken glowingly of his time there, but when he competed at the Snake Eyes taping on Sunday he addressed the crowd after the match.

“Thank you,” Okada told the fans (per Fightful’s Joel Pearl). “Many people ask me, ‘Why you hate TNA?’ But I don’t hate TNA. Thank you, TNA. TNA made me not Rainmaker… But good thing for me. Thank you, TNA.”

You can see the video below and the spoilers from the taping here.